Umaria: Nilgai hit by car, dies

Umaria (Madhya Pradesh): A Nilgai died after being hit by a car in Umaria district, an official said.

The incident occurred near Barambaba on National Highway-43. On getting information, a team of forest officials rushed to the spot and initiated further action.

The car driver identified as SP Dubey, a resident of Jabalpur was on his way to Katni from Shahdol district.

According to Dubey, a Nilgai suddenly jumped before his car and sustained injuries. In an attempt to save the Nilgai, Dubey’s car hit the divider.

Dubey had also suffered injuries and was discharged from hospital after primary treatment.

Read Also Umaria: Padyatra for conservation and rejuvenation of Umrar river to conclude on Friday