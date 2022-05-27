e-Paper Get App

Umaria: Nilgai hit by car, dies

The car driver identified as SP Dubey, a resident of Jabalpur was on his way to Katni from Shahdol district.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, May 27, 2022, 12:07 AM IST
Umaria (Madhya Pradesh): A Nilgai died after being hit by a car in Umaria district, an official said.

The incident occurred near Barambaba on National Highway-43. On getting information, a team of forest officials rushed to the spot and initiated further action.

According to Dubey, a Nilgai suddenly jumped before his car and sustained injuries. In an attempt to save the Nilgai, Dubey’s car hit the divider.

Dubey had also suffered injuries and was discharged from hospital after primary treatment.

