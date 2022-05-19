Umaria: Padyatra for conservation and rejuvenation of Umrar river to conclude on Friday

Umaria (Madhya Pradesh): Umrar River Conservation and Rejuvenation Padyatra being taken out from the past few days will culminate at the confluence of Umrar and Chhoti Mahandi in Khairbhar village on Friday evening.

A Maha Aarti would be organised on the occasion, in which a large number of villagers from nearby villages are expected to participate.

According to information, Shahdol Commissioner Rajeev Sharma, ADG DC Sagar, Manish Rajput of Nadi Samvad, Swami Devaswaroopanand and Nandlal Singh would address the programme.

Notably, a group of local social workers has been taking out padyatra to spread a message for protecting the river, which is considered as the lifeline of the district.

Convener of the padyatra, Bala Singh Tekam and Santosh Kumar Dwivedi said that the yatra began from the origin of the river on May 15 and would end at its confluence on Friday.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, May 19, 2022, 11:47 PM IST