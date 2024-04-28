MPBSE Helpline Flooded with Queries Post Exam Results, Students Seek Guidance on Retotalling and Career Options

Representational Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The number of calls to the MP Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) Helpline have almost tripled since the announcement of the results of the Class 10 and 12 examinations.

The Helpline was getting around 500 calls every day till before the announcement of the results. After the results, the number of calls has jumped to around 1,500 per day - a three-fold increase.

Students are mainly inquiring about the retotalling process and Ruk Jana Nahin scheme. The Helpline is also receiving calls regarding careers options and competitive exams.

The MPBSE had announced the results of its High and Higher Secondary Examinations on April 24. Around 62.7 lakh students had taken the Class 12 examination, of which 64 % have cleared the examination. Of the 99 lakh that wrote the Class 10 examination, 58.10 % were declared successful.

Students who have cleared the Class 12 examination are mainly asking about the career options available to them including which competitive examinations they can take. The Class 10 pass outs are seeking help in deciding the stream they should choose in Class 11.

On the other hand, the unsuccessful students want to know the procedure for applying for retotalling. The MPBSE does not allow revaluation of answer sheets. The students are also making enquiries about the Ruk Jana Nahin scheme of the state government, which allows them to take the special examination conducted by the MP Open Board.

According to one of the counsellors, they have, so far, not received any distress calls. “We aren’t getting calls from students saying that they are desperate or depressed over failing the exams or not getting expected marks,” the counsellor told Free Press.

The counsellor, who did not wish to be named, said they are also receiving calls from students thanking the Helpline for the support and advice it provided.

The helpline is open from 8 am to 8 pm on all seven days a week including holidays. In all, 18 counsellors are available in three shifts of six hours each to answer questions of students.