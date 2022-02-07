Umaria: 3 killed after car hits tree

Umaria (Madhya Pradesh): Three persons were killed and another person was injured after the car they were travelling in hit a tree in Madhya Pradesh's Umaria district on Monday, police said.

The accident occurred near Dugbar village under Chandia police station of the district around 6am, police added.

According to information, the victims were returning to Katni from Shahdol after attending a marriage function.

Chandia police station in-charge Raghvendra Tiwari said said two people died on the spot, another person succumbed to his injuries in the district hospital.

Two of the deceased were identified as Gannu Shekhar (30) and Ashish Patel, he said, adding that a case has been registered and investigation was on.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, February 07, 2022, 12:58 PM IST