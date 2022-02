Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): An unknown person has sent obscene photos to Member of Parliament (MP) from Bhopal constituency, Sadhvi Pragya Thakur.

She registered a case in TT nagar police station in state capital bhopal. She told police that the numbers from which she received messages were 8280774239 and 6371608664.

The police established a case in this regard and started a search operation to nab the accused.

Published on: Monday, February 07, 2022, 10:05 AM IST