Bhopal: Thou wast not born for death, immortal bird!

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): The heart of each artist in Bhopal ached. A strange numbness pained them as they came to know about the death of Lata Mangeshkar on Sunday.

Darkness seemed to have covered the city at noon. Many artists have grown up listening to that golden voice. Many got inspiration from her. They are not her disciples. Yet they worshiped her as their Guru Maa. That she is no more is unbelievable. She may be physically absent. Her voice will linger at every heart.

A 23-year-old singer Mohammed Sajid was choked with emotions. He said he had no words to sing a requiem for his idol.

Sajid said that the artists, especially the singers, had lost a family member. She sang for every generation, every decade.

He said, My grandparents and parents have been listening to her songs. Iíve learnt to sing after hearing her songs on the radio. I worshipped her as Eklavya did to Dronacharya.

That voice will never be born again, Sajid said. Musician and singer Salim Allahwale said his relationship with Lataji was that of a Guru and Shishya.

Lata ji was a Ganda-Bandh Shishya of Ustad Amanat Ali Khan Sahab from Dewas. And we are associated with Khanís nephew Ustad Rajab Ali Khan Sahab, he said.

Lata Ji sang around 30,000 songs in many languages; and every song is real, he added.

ìThe music world knows her as the form of Goddess Saraswati. Unse sureela gayak aajtak na paida hua hai na hoga (There cannot be another Lata ji), Allahwale said.

A 57-year-old musician Sanjeev Sachdeva said that he had met Lata ji 67 years ago to give her a CD on Pancham Da.

She encouraged him to make albums containing old melodies and praised for keeping the old music alive, Sachdeva said.

When I informed her that we would soon make an album on Madan Mohan Sahabís songs, she was happy and gave me best wishes, he says.

I will always remember her blessings. She was matchless, Sachdeva said.

Similarly, 65-year-old Singer Suhasini Joshi said that Lata Ji was Goddess Saraswati. She was an inspiration for all singers. Initially, I used to sing only her songs. I have not words to express my loss, Joshi said.

In the same way, 28-year-old singer Aakriti Mehra said that she began her musical journey by listening to Lata Jiís songs. I have been listening to her songs since childhood. Her passing away has shocked me, she said.

In the same way, a 60-year-old singer Kirti Sood said she was speechless. An era has physically come to an end. Yet, Lata Ji is immortal, she said.

MP gives Lata Mangeshkar Samman

The Madhya Pradesh Government instituted a Lata Mangeshkar Samman in 1984. The award is being presented to a singer and musician alternatively.† The award for 2019 has been conferred on Shailendra Singh, Mumbai and, for 2020, on musicians Anand-Milind. The award ceremony, which could not be held due to the pandemic, will not be held in October.

Never visited Bhopal

During her long career lasting for over four decades, Lata Mangeshwar never visited Bhopal. On many occasions, the state government invited him to the State Foundation Day function but she could not make it due to different reasons. In 2007, the then Culture Minister Laxmikant Sharma called on Lata ji at her Mumbai residence to invite her to grace the Foundation Day Function. But Lata ji could not come. She, however, did send her sisters Asha Bhonsle and Usha Mangeshwar to Bhopal, who performed at the event.

Published on: Sunday, February 06, 2022, 11:08 PM IST