 MP News: Government Likely To Scrap GST On Affiliation Fees
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMP News: Government Likely To Scrap GST On Affiliation Fees

MP News: Government Likely To Scrap GST On Affiliation Fees

The state government is considering scrapping 18% GST on course affiliation fees, offering major relief to colleges. The move, expected to be cleared by February, may apply from the next academic session. Hundreds of institutions, including 180 affiliated with Devi Ahilya University, would benefit, reducing financial burden and supporting academic development.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, February 02, 2026, 12:42 AM IST
article-image
File Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The state government is preparing to abolish Goods and Services Tax (GST) levied on course affiliation fees, a move that could bring major relief to educational institutions across the state. The decision comes after long-standing demands from college managements, which have been urging the government to remove GST on affiliation charges.

According to official sources, the government has begun deliberations on amending the relevant rules. A recent meeting between government officials and education experts focused on possible regulatory changes. After the meeting, clear indications emerged that GST on course affiliation fees may soon be withdrawn.

Officials said an order related to GST exemption is expected to be issued by February. If approved, the exemption will be implemented for the upcoming academic session’s affiliation process. This means that colleges will not be required to pay GST on affiliation fees in the next academic year.

At present, colleges have to pay 18 per cent GST on affiliation fees for courses such as BA, BCom, BSc, MA, MCom, MSc, MBA, Nursing and other programs. For each course, colleges deposit approximately Rs 1 lakh to Rs 1.5 lakh as affiliation fees and GST on this amount has been an additional financial burden.

FPJ Shorts
ISPL Season 3: Skipper Jignesh Patel’s Last-ball Heroics Seal Ahmedabad Lions Playoffs Spot In Thriller Against Tiigers Of Kolkata
ISPL Season 3: Skipper Jignesh Patel’s Last-ball Heroics Seal Ahmedabad Lions Playoffs Spot In Thriller Against Tiigers Of Kolkata
Tom Marquand Guides Fynbos To Historic Indian Derby Victory
Tom Marquand Guides Fynbos To Historic Indian Derby Victory
Mumbai Secure First-Innings Lead, Set Up Ranji Quarterfinal Clash Vs Karnataka
Mumbai Secure First-Innings Lead, Set Up Ranji Quarterfinal Clash Vs Karnataka
Ayush Doseja: The New Run-Machine Of Delhi Cricket
Ayush Doseja: The New Run-Machine Of Delhi Cricket

If the GST exemption is implemented in February, hundreds of colleges across the state will directly benefit. In particular, around 180 colleges affiliated with Devi Ahilya University are expected to receive significant relief. The university administration has suggested that once GST is removed, the savings made by colleges should be utilised for university support and academic development activities.

Read Also
MP News: Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan Hails Budget 2026 As 'Game-Changer' For Farmers &...
article-image

Director of college development council Dr Sachin Sharma, stated that the state government is actively considering GST exemption on affiliation fees. He added that for the 2026–27 academic session, colleges will be required to pay only the basic affiliation fee. He also emphasised the need for colleges to contribute to the overall development of the university.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: Government Likely To Scrap GST On Affiliation Fees
MP News: Government Likely To Scrap GST On Affiliation Fees
Indore News: CMHO Issues Notice For Cancellation Of Registration To CARE CHL Hospital
Indore News: CMHO Issues Notice For Cancellation Of Registration To CARE CHL Hospital
MP News: ‘Garbh Sanskar’ Vital For Nation-Building, Says CM Mohan Yadav; Calls For Collective...
MP News: ‘Garbh Sanskar’ Vital For Nation-Building, Says CM Mohan Yadav; Calls For Collective...
Union Budget 2026: Life-Saving Medicines Within Reach, Says Dr Naresh Purohit
Union Budget 2026: Life-Saving Medicines Within Reach, Says Dr Naresh Purohit
Indore News: 13-Year-Old Brutally Murdered; Accused On 3 Days Police Remand; Uncle Still At Large
Indore News: 13-Year-Old Brutally Murdered; Accused On 3 Days Police Remand; Uncle Still At Large