Two Women Commit Suicide In Bhopal, Probe On | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In two separate incidents, a postal inspector’s wife and a young student preparing for competitive exams committed suicide. Police have launched investigation in both cases.

In Kolar’s Danish Hills View Colony, 40-year-old Manju Sundare was found hanging in her home on Saturday evening. Her husband, Avinash Sundare an inspector in the postal department posted at Piplani had gone out to play badminton when the incident took place.

A milk vendor who came around 5:30 pm found the door unanswered and informed Avinash. On returning home, he found his wife hanging in the drawing hall. Manju was brought down but no suicide note was recovered.

Police said she had been suffering from migraine and was under treatment. Her personal diary containing handwritten songs was seized for examination. The body has been sent for post-mortem.

In another case a 20-year-old student Dolly, a native of Ashta hanged herself in Katara Hills on Saturday night. She had recently shifted to Bhopal with her sister and cousin to prepare for MPPSC examinations in MP Nagar.

Police investigations revealed that Dolly had been suffering from epilepsy and was under stress after the death of her father six months ago. No suicide note was recovered from the spot. Police are probing both cases to establish the exact reasons behind the extreme step.