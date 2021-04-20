Two men trying to sell Remdesivir in Bhopal arrested

BHOPAL: The Koh-e-Fiza police have arrested two men who were trying to sell Remdesivir vials on Tuesday evening. The accused, Rajan Meena, 22, and Balram Prajapati, 22, were arrested from near Lalghati.

The police said the accused had bought these medicines from Chirayu Hospital. SHO Anil Bajpayee said the accused were waiting for customers to sell the injections. A team reached them and arrested them with the vials.

This is second incident where police have arrested persons trying to sell the injections illegally. Earlier, a team of the Crime Branch had arrested four men with four vials of the Remdesivir injection.

Bajpayee said the accused were being quizzed as they were likely to have sold other drugs, as well. How they accessed the vials and who supplied them the injections will also be investigated. He said the accused have been booked under sections of the IPC, Epidemic Act and MP Drugs Control Act.