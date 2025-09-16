 Two Men Caught For Raping Brother’s Wife In His Absence, Threatening Her To Kill Their Infant In MP's Gwalior
Accused threatened to kill her infant daughter sleeping beside her, while the other forced himself on her

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, September 16, 2025, 06:58 PM IST
article-image
Two Brothers-In-Law Held For Repeated Gang-Rape, Threatened To Kill Infant In Gwalior | Representative Image

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A 25-year-old woman accused her two brothers-in-law for repeatedly gang-raping her and threatening to kill her 10-month-old daughter if she protested in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior.

The incident unfolded in Jangipura area of ​​Dabra. According to the police report, the victim's husband was severely ill and used to visit 'Hussain Tekri Sharif Jawara' for treatment, staying away for weeks at a stretch.

article-image

Taking advantage of his absence, her brother-in-laws entered her room at night and assaulted her. According to the complainant, while accused threatened to kill her infant daughter sleeping beside her, while the other forced himself on her soon after.

Upon her husband's return, the survivor confronted her husband about entire ordeal. Shockingly, her husband dismissed all her claims and beat her up. Further he asked her not to protest as his health was improving.

article-image

Following which, the woman left her in-law's house and rented a flat in the market area, but the accused allegedly followed and harassed her there too.

Later, when she returned to her maternal home, her family convened a panchayat, but no member from her in-laws’ side appeared. Following this, she approached the Gwalior women’s police station, where a formal case was registered.

Police confirmed both accused have been taken into custody, and further investigation is underway.

