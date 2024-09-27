 Two Dead, Four Injured As School Wall Collapses Near Mahakal Temple In Ujjain Amid Heavy Rain; Visuals Surface
Senior officials and police reached the spot and rescued the persons trapped under debris and they were rushed to a nearby hospital.

Friday, September 27, 2024
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): At least two persons were reported dead and four injured after a wall of a school located adjacent to Mahakal temple in Ujjain collapsed on Friday evening.

The incident occurred at gate number 4 of the Mahakal Lok Corridor. Senior officials and police reached the spot and rescued the persons trapped under debris and they were rushed to a nearby hospital. Ujjain SP Pradeep Sharma confirmed the report, saying that two bodies were recovered. He also informed that injured persons are being treated in different hospitals.

According to information, one minor girl, who received severe injuries, has been referred to Indore. Preliminary information received from local residents suggested that the wall collapsed due to heavy rain in Ujjain. Maharajwada School, which is located near gate number 4 of the Mahakal Lok Corridor, was being renovated and a portion of the wall collapsed. Construction for the second phase of the Mahakal Lok Corridor is also underway, and the renovation of the school was carried out to give it a new look as it is located near the religious site.

Notably, the first phase of Mahakal Lok Corridor was completed and was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 11, 2022. The project - Ujjain Mahakal Corridor - has been divided into two phases in which the temple complex will be expanded nearly eight times its present size from 2.82 hectares to 20.23 hectares by August 2023

