Two Children Drown During Shraddh Ritual In Kuwari River, One Rescued In Morena

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): Two children died after they drowned in a river while accompanying their father for a ritual in Morena on Thursday.

According to information, three children were of a man named Megh Singh Kushwaha, a resident of Kailaras. All three tragically drowned in the Kuwari River while accompanying their father for a ritual on the last day of Shraddh.

Singh was performing the final rites for his ancestors when one of his children slipped into the river. In an attempt to save him, the other two brothers also fell in.

Megh Singh and others managed to rescue one child, but the other two could not be found immediately. The police were alerted, and Station In-Charge Sunil Khemariya quickly summoned divers and an SDRF team from Sabalgarh. A rescue operation was conducted throughout the night.

By the next morning, the bodies of the two missing children, Rahul Kushwaha (18) and Golu Kushwaha (15), were recovered from the river.

The village is in deep mourning, and the family is devastated. Police have registered the case and completed the formalities.