Bhopal: Man Stalks, Barges Into Beautician's House, Assaults Her During Robbery Attempt

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A shocking incident was reported from Patrakaar Colony on Wednesday. On Tuesday night, a man reportedly barged into the house of a beautician, with an intention to rob her. During this, the woman protested but the accused managed to make off with valuables.

However, he fell down while fleeing and was caught by locals and handed over to police. According to TT Nagar police, the complainant woman named Poornima Batla (45) lives in house number 58 of Patrakaar Colony. She runs a beauty parlour at house number 30.

Tuesday night at about 9 pm, she closed the boutique and walked towards her house. An unidentified man followed her. After she entered the house, the suspect followed her inside the house.

Before she could alert neighbours, the man assaulted her with fists and blows. He even tried to choke her. Batla, however, managed to rescue herself from clutches of the accused and screamed, following which her neighbours Ravi Pal and Tarun Dixit arrived. On noticing them, the accused tried to flee through the terrace of the house.

He, however, fell during the fleeing attempt and was nabbed by the duo. He identified himself as Vinod Sapkaade and was handed over to TT Nagar police. The police registered an FIR against Sapkaade at 12 at night and arrested him.