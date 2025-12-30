Bhopal New Years Eve 2025: Grand Parties, Musical Nights & Unlimited Food-- Check Out Some BIG Events In Town

Bhopal New Years Eve: City All Set to Welcome New Year With Grand Parties With Music, Celebration & Food |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): As 2025 is on the verge of ending, Bhopal is getting prepped up for a night full of dazzling lights, celebrations, music and parties. From themed nights to open-air celebrations, party animals will have plenty of options to ring in New Year 2026 in style.

Streets, cafés, hotels, and party venues are buzzing with preparations as residents look forward to bidding farewell to the old year and welcoming 2026. Here's a list of parties this NYE, which one can cherish on December 31.

1. Aagaz 5.0

Central India's grand open-air New Year party, Aagaz 5.0 is all set to light up bhopal's party culture on December 31st. Aagaz this edition is prepped up for a 'Squid Games' themed décor. The event is expected to draw massive crowds and add high energy to Bhopal’s New Year celebrations.

Location: RATHORE PALACE, Bhopal

Price: ₹499 onwards

What to expect: DJs, immersive themed décor, midnight fireworks, bonfire zones, Celebrity DJ Lineup

2. Planet Mars

Reserve a night full of fun and celebration at the 3rd edition of Planet Mars. A Bollywood-style 'New Year Eve' with several option of partying. Guests can choose from general, VIP, and premium table bookings, with entry passes.

Location: Ganesh Garden & Resort

Price: ₹499 onwards

What to expect: Bollywood and Bollytech music, a massive DJ setup with premium sound and lighting, luxury villa-style décor, and a poolside ambience with a first-floor DJ deck

3. Masquerade Ball 3.0

Imagine people roaming and partying around you in a formal attire and wearing elite masks. Yes, Masquerade Ball 3.0 promises glamour, music, and lots of fun. A perfect mood-setter event on NYE this year.

Location: Hotel Caesar's palace

Price: ₹8999 onwards

What to expect: Unlimited food and liquor, DJ and Dance floor, personal attendant on every table, Fancy party masks, Kids play area with nanny, elite ambiance, fire juggling show

4. Rendezvous NYE

Central India's most premium lake side party tha has an afterparty as well with unlimited premium drinks and a lavish buffet. Groove into 2026 with luxury, live music and celebrations under the stars.

Location: Taj Lakefront

Price: ₹10000 onwards

What to expect: Sufi, Bollywood band, Retro DJ, after party, specially curated after party menu

5. New Year Bash 2026

Bhopal's biggest jungle bash delivers good food, epic music, and city-escaping vibes in a lush setting. Couple and group passes available for shared thrills into the New Year. The event promises thrilling and a memorable night.

Location: Samardha Jungle Resort

Price: ₹2499 onwards

What to expect: Massive dance floor, live DJ, complimentary drinks, unlimited food, fun games, bonfire

6. Epic Land

Bhopal’s most electrifying countdown offers dance floors under the stars with cinematic visuals and epic party energy. Includes unlimited food, complimentary drinks, light shows, and an exclusive gourmet bar for 18+ guests. One of the craziest party that is lined up on Wednesay.

Location: Imperial Farms, Kerwa Dam Rd

Price: ₹1499 onwards

What to expect: EDM, Techno, Bollywood & Commercial music, stunning stage production, open air dance floor

7. Under the stars

Ring in the New Year with elegance and celebration at Shambhala, where luxury and class come together for a memorable New Year’s Eve. Promising a refined ambience and a festive atmosphere, Shambhala offers an exceptional way to make New Year’s Eve truly unforgettable.

Location: Near Campion School, Bhori Jodh

Price: ₹5000 onwards

What to expect: Unlimited lavish buffet, Premium liquors, Classy decor, Live Dhol, Punjabi Beats

8. The Great Gatsby

Step into the roaring '20s with unlimited drinks, gourmet spreads, and sunrise dancing in a dazzling, era-themed ambiance. Dress to impress for champagne toasts and non-stop grooves till early in the morning

Location: TGI Insignia Resort and Villas, Bhopal

Price: ₹3500 onwards

What to expect: All night DJ & Party, unlimited food and drinks, premium Gatsby-themed setup

9. Studio XO Aezy

Turn the volume all the way up as Studio XO, Bhopal, gets ready for an electrifying New Year’s Eve. The night belongs to DJ Aezy, who is set to take over the decks and deliver a high-octane party experience like no other.

Location: Studio XO, Bhopal

Price: ₹5000 onwards

What to expect: DJ, Musical Night, EDM

With such a wide range of events planned, Bhopal is ready to celebrate the New Year with enthusiasm, style, and unforgettable moments.