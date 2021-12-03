Tributes, protest mark 37th anniversary of Bhopal gas tragedy

BHOPAL: The 37th anniversary of Bhopal gas tragedy, one of the biggest chemical and industrial disasters of the world, witnessed a number of protests by tragedy survivors and their organisations while demanding justice to those who were killed and are surviving.

The social media was flooded with posts pouring out tributes to the victims of the gas tragedy and a section of twitterati getting divided over political lines including many who blamed the then Congress government for escape of main accused of the disaster Warren Anderson from the clutches of law.

Governor Mangubhai Patel offers tributes at all religion prayer at Central Library on 37th anniversary of Bhopal Gas Tragedy on Friday. | FP

Governor Mangubhai Patel took part in an all religion meeting organised in the memory of the departed souls, at the Central Library, Barkatullah Bhawan. Various religious leaders too took part in the meeting. Bhopal Gas Tragedy Relief and Rehabilitation minister Vishwas Sarang was also present on this occasion.

In his message chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan paid homage to the people who died during the gas disaster.

All religions prayers being held at Central Library on 37th anniversary of Bhopal Gas Tragedy on Friday. | FP

The CM tweeted- “In the Bhopal Gas Tragedy, we have lost many precious lives untimely. I pay my humble tribute to all those departed souls. May such a tragedy never recur on the earth.

With the joint efforts of the government and society, we can stop such humanitarian errors.”

Union minister for petroleum and natural gas Hardeep Singh Puri also paid homage saying, “I pay homage to the thousands of innocent victims on the anniversary of the Bhopal gas disaster - one of the world’s most tragic & devastating industrial accidents.”

Destitute pensioners (gas victims) protest against Dow chemical at Neelam Park on 37th anniversary of Bhopal Gas Tragedy on Friday. | FP

Protesters in Bhopal torched effigies of Dow chemical and demanded justice including compensation to the victims. The Bhopal gas tragedy survivors’ organizations condemned the state and central governments for denying justice and a life of dignity to the survivors.

One Rajni Kalra tweeted, “This night still haunts me as I was witness to horror..I with my dad entered the city to rescue my uncle and his family..and saw dead bodies scattered on the pavement and people running to save their lives but collapsing..it was a miracle that we came out alive.”

Published on: Friday, December 03, 2021, 11:28 PM IST