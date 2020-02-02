Tragic incidents in Madhya Pradesh: ‘Infidelity’ leads to mass suicides, murders

BHOPAL: Two case of families’ mass suicide and murder over suspicion of infidelity have come to fore with the recovery of eight bodies in Vidisha and Shivpuri district on Saturday. While in neighbouring district a woman killed her three children including a month-old son and then committed suicide; in Shivpuri, a farmer after killed his wife and son, jumped to death along with his elder son.
Case 1 Ganj Basoda: A dejected woman killed a month-old son and two minor daughters and then ended her life at village Kharpiri in Ganj Basoda of Vidisha district
The woman Laxmi Bai was fed up with her husband Bhim Singh who was a drunkard and also allegedly had an illicit relation with other woman, and the couple have frequent fights over the issue, Ganj Basoda SHO Brijesh Bhargva. The depressed woman on Saturday night killed her toddler son Pawan and two daughters – Halki (2) and Nanni (5)- and then killed herself. Police are questioning Bhim Singh and further investigations are on, said SHO.
Case 2 Khaniyadan: Suspecting infidelity, a farmer killed wife and three-year-old son and then jumped into well with his elder son in village of Pratappura Khaniyadan in Shivpuri district.
Khaniyadan police said Vrindavan Pal, 32, strangulated his wife Kishna, 28, and his younger son Kalla (3) to death. Vrindavan’s father Bhairopal said that in the morning he found no one in the house and went to his son’s room looking for them. However he found two bodies and then alerted Khaniyadan police. Police them went looking for Vrindavan Pal. The police tem spotted slippers and blanket near a well. As they looked inside the well, they found two bodies later to be identified as that of Vrindavan and his elder son Yashpal. Their legs were tied with towel.
Villagers told the police that Vrindavan used to suspect her wife of cheating. The woman’s father had dropped her to Pratappura four days ago. Police have registered a case.
