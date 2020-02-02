Tragic incidents in Madhya Pradesh: ‘Infidelity’ leads to mass suicides, murders

BHOPAL: Two case of families’ mass suicide and murder over suspicion of infidelity have come to fore with the recovery of eight bodies in Vidisha and Shivpuri district on Saturday. While in neighbouring district a woman killed her three children including a month-old son and then committed suicide; in Shivpuri, a farmer after killed his wife and son, jumped to death along with his elder son.

Case 1 Ganj Basoda: A dejected woman killed a month-old son and two minor daughters and then ended her life at village Kharpiri in Ganj Basoda of Vidisha district

The woman Laxmi Bai was fed up with her husband Bhim Singh who was a drunkard and also allegedly had an illicit relation with other woman, and the couple have frequent fights over the issue, Ganj Basoda SHO Brijesh Bhargva. The depressed woman on Saturday night killed her toddler son Pawan and two daughters – Halki (2) and Nanni (5)- and then killed herself. Police are questioning Bhim Singh and further investigations are on, said SHO.