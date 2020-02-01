Budget shows love for farmer: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Bhopal: The budget indicates that the Central Government wants to improve the farmers’ lot, said ex-CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan.
He said that budget would help farmers to install solar pumps, get damages for crops, and Kisan rail and Udaan scheme would help them take their produce to the national and international markets.
The insurance coverage of Rs 5 lakh of bank deposits will take care of the interests of small depositors, he said.
Besides relief in personal income tax is appreciable, he said, adding the budget would encourage consumers and investors.
Tax relief is revolutionary: LoP Gopal Bhargava
Leader of opposition Gopal Bhargava said relief for those whose yearly income is Rs 5 lakh is a revolutionary step. Expansion of Jan Aushadhi Pariyojana Kendra and provison of Rs 3.6 lakh crore for Jal Jeevan Mission indicates that the budget is pro-poor, Bhargava said.
Budget to generate jobs in 2 years: Rakesh Singh
BJP’s state president Rakesh Singh said provisions made in budget for infrastructure and industries would generate jobs in two years. The budget is made for the country and not for any particular state, he said, adding the budget is historic and meant for everybody.
