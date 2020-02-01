Budget shows love for farmer: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Bhopal: The budget indicates that the Central Government wants to improve the farmers’ lot, said ex-CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

He said that budget would help farmers to install solar pumps, get damages for crops, and Kisan rail and Udaan scheme would help them take their produce to the national and international markets.

The insurance coverage of Rs 5 lakh of bank deposits will take care of the interests of small depositors, he said.

Besides relief in personal income tax is appreciable, he said, adding the budget would encourage consumers and investors.