To fight possible Corona third wave Madhya Pradesh government aims at increasing bed capacity to 27,448 by end-Sept

BHOPAL: Amid a possible third wave of Covid-19, the state government has set a target of increasing the bed capacity in the hospitals by September 30. By September end, the state aims to have 27,448 beds including 5021 ICU beds and 3297 beds exclusively for children. Steps are also being taken to install oxygen plants in the medical facilities.

As per the health department and the department of medical education, currently there are 19,359 beds including those in intensive care units and the figure is likely to be increased to 27,448. Medical education minister Vishwas Sarang reiterated that the state government is working consistently to increase the beds capacity for children as the medical experts have warned of possible third wave in the coming months. Similarly, oxygen plants are being installed in districts as well as other hospitals to ensure proper supply of oxygen.

The department of medical education currently has 2,983 ICU beds, while the health department has 784 ICU beds. The health department will add 650 beds and DME 575 to the current numbers. By September end, the state aims to have 5021 ICU beds.