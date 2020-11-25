Tigress on the Trail: 15 women bikers return after 1500-km journey in MP

After covering a distance of 1,500 kilometres and visiting five national parks during six-day journey, an all-women group of 15 bike riders returned to Bhopal on Tuesday night.

Their journey titled Tigress on the Trail was organised by MP Tourism Development Corporation (MPTDC). They were welcomed by MPTDC additional managing director Sonia Meena at Palash Hotel. She presented certificates and medals to them.

Meena said bikers will act as ambassadors for state tourism department. She said state has great scope for adventure activities and is safe state for women tourists. She said event was a part of Safe Women Destination campaign, financed by Centre’s Nirbhaya Fund.