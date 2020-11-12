Madhya Pradesh: From November 19, women bikers will be on ‘Tigress on the Trail’ to promote tourism, women safety

All women biker rally ‘Tigress on the Trail’ will be flagged off on November 19 to promote tourism and spread the message that women are safe in Madhya Pradesh.

Fifteen women bikers are all set to undertake a ride from the state capital and would traverse Madhai,Pench, Kanha, Bandhavgarh, Panna and Khajuraho before returning to Bhopal.

The women bikers will start on their journey from Sair Sapata on November 19. The event will be organised in association with the Women and Child Development Department and an adventure event company.

Principal Secretary of Tourism Department Sheo Sekhar Shukla said that the event is aimed at demonstrating to the world that all tourists including women are perfectly safe and secure in Madhya Pradesh.

He said that tourism activities in the state have come to a standstill due to Covid pandemic. This event will help kick-start tourism activities in the state, Shukla said.