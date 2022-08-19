Singrauli: TI threatens man to bury him alive; video goes viral

Snap from the viral video |

Singrauli (Madhya Pradesh): A video has gone viral on social media in which a TI was threatening a man to bury him alive and to implicate into a false case. According to reports, the TI lost his temper while pacifying a matter of road accident in Singrauli district of Madhya Pradesh.

The incident reportedly occurred in Gondwali village of Bargawan police station limits of ​​Singrauli district on August 17 where a vehicle transporting coal hit a bike. The biker rider sustained severe injuries in the accident following which, the locals and family members blocked the Bargawan-Singrauli route.

On getting the information about the incident, the Bargawan TI along with other police personnels reached the spot to pacify the situation. During this TI R P Singh said, “Whatever treatment has to be done for the injured youth, I will get it done with the cooperation of the company. I am ready to assure you in writing. But if anyone create any kind of politics in this matter, then I will set up so many cases that he will keep fighting the case for the rest of his life”.

Singh further lost his temper over a man and said, “Are you trying to be a social reformer, you does not agree with MLA, Collector and TI. I will bury you alive.”

Nonetheless, after the efforts of several hours, the police brought the situation under control.