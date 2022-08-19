Singrauli: Residents embark on 'Protest Walk' in wake of MP govt's laxity towards battered NH-39

Singrauli (Madhya Pradesh): The general public of Singrauli district embarked on a 'Protest Walk', titled 'Halla Bol' on Tuesday, under the leadership of social worker Praveen Singh Chauhan and Gyanendra Singh to highlight the MP government's laxity towards the National Highway 39 (NH-39), which is in tatters.

In view of the former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's death anniversary which was on Tuesday, the protesters laid his statue and paid tributes to him, after which the protest walk was set in motion. It was aimed at spreading the message that the highway's condition is so pathetic that it is not worth commuting, but suitable only for walking now.

Gyanendra Singh, the social worker leading the protest stated that Singrauli district, despite being the powerhouse of the state, is languishing in need of basic amenities. He went on to inform that the condition of NH-39, laid 12 years ago, has deteriorated to such an extent that it takes about 10 hours to cover a distance of 110 kilometres. He added that accidents on the highway are routine now, which have claimed several lives and the state government has failed to fulfil its promises.