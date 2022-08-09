‘Singrauli district government will function in a non-corrupt manner’

Archana Singh |

Singrauli (Madhya Pradesh): The oath-taking ceremony of the district government, Singrauli concluded smoothly on Monday in the meeting hall of the zila panchayat. The ceremony began with the arrival of ex-leader of opposition of Madhya Pradesh legislative assembly, Ajay Singh, after which the zila panchayat CEO administered the oath to the zila panchayat president as well as the vice-president.

While taking the pledge to discharge the duty with immense honesty and integrity, zila panchayat vice president Archana Nagendra Singh asserted that the newly elected team of district government is going to implement and execute public welfare schemes in a non-corrupt manner, so that the poor could be benefited in every way possible. She further added that the current district government team will not ponder over the work done by the previously elected zila panchayat team.

She shed light on the absence of welfare schemes in various regions connected to the district and assured everyone on the overall development of the area.

The newly elected zila panchayat president Sonam Singh labelled ex-leader Ajay Singh as her father and attributed all her success to him.

The MP and MLA of the district, who belong to the saffron party, did not turn up to attend the oath-taking ceremony, despite being duly invited by the district administration.

