Singrauli: BJP candidate assumes charge as municipal corporation president

Singrauli (Madhya Pradesh): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has ensured its victory in the elections for the post of municipal corporation president in Singrauli. Devesh Pandey, the BJP candidate, ended up with winning 26 votes out of 45, while his Congress counterpart Shekhar Singh garnered 19 votes. The BJP, which was despondent after losing the mayoral elections, was delighted when election officer and collector Rajeev Meena announced the results of the municipal corporation elections, in which Devesh emerged as the winner.

During the course of the election process, which commenced at 11 am on Friday to continue till 2:30 pm, supporters of both the parties tried their level best to disrupt the election process. On the occasion, Congress councillors also stooped down to a new low by accusing the collector and election officer of supporting BJP furtively. However, the district administration persevered in its efforts to maintain law and order situation on the spot and finally managed to conduct the election process successfully.

In addition to this, the oath taking ceremony of newly elected councillors was organised at different venues for the first time. While the BJP councillors were administered the oath in the collectorate, the councillors of other parties were sent to Atal Community centre, to which the Congress reacted fiercely.

Owing to the same, the Congress also created a ruckus at the spot by surrounding the district administration officials and blaming them for working as agents of Congress. However, the interference of DM Rajeev Ranjan Meena, SP Birendra Kumar Singh, ASP and SDMs present on the spot calmed down the situation.

