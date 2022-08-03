Singrauli: Administration yet to take action against diesel adulteration

Singrauli (Madhya Pradesh): Even after several reports by this newspaper on illegal diesel business going on in Majan Bagicha, barely 500 metres away from the office of the collector and that of the superintendent of police, the administration is yet to take appropriate action.

After, Free Press raised this issue prominently in February this year, Singrauli DM Rajiv Ranjan Meena had assured of action after investigating the adulteration of fuel. But, the investigation was never done, and no information has been shared regarding any action taken.

Nawanagar town inspector, Ravendra Dwivedi, when asked under what rules and regulations flammable vehicles parked inside for so long when they should not stop anywhere before the destination, could not provide any information instead said that the higher authorities, district administration and officials should be questioned in this regard.

As reported earlier, on the road, between Nigahi and Majan, there is a plot of land surrounded by walls, occupied by a few powerful people of the area. According to reports, petrol taken out from a tanker is mixed with diesel drawn from another tanker.