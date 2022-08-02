Naga Chaitanya REACTS to dating rumours with Sobhita Dhulipala: 'I'm just gonna smile'

Months after parting ways with ex-wife Samantha Ruth Prabhu, looks like Naga Chaitanya is back in the dating game. According to several media reports, the actor has found love in 'Major' actress Sobhita Dhulipala.

In one of his interviews, the 'Laal Singh Chaddha' actor was asked about his rumoured girlfriend, Sobhita. Without revealing any details about their relationship, he gave an expression which is unmissable.

When the actor appeared on Siddharth Kanan's show, he was asked what comes to his mind when he hears Sobhita's name. Nodding at the name which was followed by a hearty chuckle, the actor reportedly said, "I'm just gonna smile."

Chaitanya was spotted spending quality time with Sobhita at his residence a few months back and the two reportedly looked comfortable in each other's presence.

A Pinkvilla report had earlier quoted a source who shared that Chaitanya gave Sobhita a tour of his new Jubilee Hills property and the two also left in the same car post the recce.

The report also claimed that the 'Majili' actor was spotted multiple times at the same hotel where Sobhita was staying during the promotions of her film 'Major'.

Naga Chaitanya and Samantha announced their separation in October 2021, days before their fourth wedding anniversary. In a joint statement, they said that while they cherish their decade-long friendship, they have decided to end their marriage.

On the professional front, Naga Chaitanya is set to be a part of Aamir Khan's much-awaited 'Laal Singh Chaddha'. On the other hand, Sobhita has an interesting lineup of films which includes a sequel to ‘Made In Heaven’, ‘The Night Manager, a Hollywood film ‘Monkey Man’, and Mani Ratnam's ‘Ponniyin Selvan -1'.