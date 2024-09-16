 Bhopal: Four Wagons Of Goods Train Derail Between Misrod And Mandideep; Traffic On One Line Affected
The incident, which took place at 12:45pm under the jurisdiction of West Central Railway, disrupted traffic on one of the lines and efforts are on to restore the route, he said.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, September 16, 2024, 03:38 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A train derailed near Bhopal around 12:45 pm on Monday after four wheels came off the tracks between Misrod and Mandideep railway stations. The train was headed to Itarsi from Bhopal when the incident occurred. Railway officials immediately rushed to the spot and started working to put the wheels back on the track.

The reason for the wheels coming off the track is not yet clear, but an investigation will be conducted. Fortunately, no casualties were reported in the incident. The railway team is working to restore the wagons back on track, which may take around 8-10 hours.

Further details are awaited.

