Bhopal: Four Wagons Of Goods Train Derail Between Misrod And Mandideep; Traffic On One Line Affected |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A train derailed near Bhopal around 12:45 pm on Monday after four wheels came off the tracks between Misrod and Mandideep railway stations. The train was headed to Itarsi from Bhopal when the incident occurred. Railway officials immediately rushed to the spot and started working to put the wheels back on the track.

The reason for the wheels coming off the track is not yet clear, but an investigation will be conducted. Fortunately, no casualties were reported in the incident. The railway team is working to restore the wagons back on track, which may take around 8-10 hours.

It is said that since the incident rail traffic has been disrupted one only one line and other three tracks are still active in the area. Senior railway officials are overseeing the restoration work to ensure it is completed quickly."

The incident took place under the jurisdiction of West Central Railway. "Senior officials have reached the site and are investigating the matter," an official said.

Further details are awaited.