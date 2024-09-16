 Goods Train Derails After Landslide In UP's Sonbhadra
Goods Train Derails After Landslide In UP's Sonbhadra

Manas JoshiUpdated: Monday, September 16, 2024, 01:16 PM IST
Image for representation | ANI

A goods train derailed in Uttar Pradesh's Sonbhadra District after following a landslide from a mountain. The landslide caused engine and two wagons of the train to go off-track. Reports in regional media have said that the incident occurred around 4 am on Monday (September 16). Railway officials rushed to the spot to manage the situation following intimation. No casualties of injuries have been reported. The goods train was reportedly going from Churk to Chopan.

The landslide is said to have been caused due to rains. Sonbhadra District witnessed intermittent spells of rain from Sunday afternoon. It has been reported that the landslide caused the debris to suddenly fall in front of the train following which the engine and two wagons got derailed. The derailment took place near pillar number 159. The train-driver had noticed the landslide just before the derailment and hit the breaks to stop the train but this could not prevent the derailment.

The driver alerted officials at Churk station following which train traffic on the route was stopped and railway officials and workers rushed to the spot to remove the debris and bring the wagons and the engine back on track.

The derailment affected train traffic in the area with schedules of Triveni Express, Muri Express among others getting hit.

The incident in Sonbhadra has come just a few days after derailment of an engine in Gaya, Bihar. The engine jumped the tracks while it was being shunted. No coaches were attached to the engine.

There were no injuries.

"The engine, without any coaches, derailed at Gaya junction railway station yard on Saturday morning. Since the derailment happened at the yard, the movement of other trains was not affected. Mechanical and other technical staffers restored the engine soon after the derailment," said Sharswati Chandra, East Central Railway Chief Public Relations Officer. Chandra was quoted by Press Trust of India.

