Threat of Covid Third Wave: MP districts bordering Maharashtra enhance vaccinations,beds in pediatrics wards

BHOPAL: The administration in districts on MP-Maharashtra border claims to be making comprehensive arrangements on priority to control the possible third Covid-19 wave in the coming months.

Some of the districts, as claimed by the administration, have increased vaccination and others are planning to increase vaccinations for protection people. In addition to oxygen plants installations, random sampling is still continuing at railway stations, inter-state transport is already suspended and it is expected to remain suspended for another month.

There are nine districts boarding Maharashtra which are highly sensitive from Covid infection point of view. Nine districts are Alirajpur, Balaghat, Barwani, Betul, Burhanpur, Khandwa, Khargone, Chhindwara, and Seoni.

“We have already completed 100 per cent vaccination in bordering Nagar panchayats. We are now focusing on the second dose of vaccinations. We currently have three oxygen plants. One of them is 1000 litres and two other are of 500 litres each. Besides, we have 250 oxygen concentrators. As per protocol, we are working keeping in view the possible third wave of covid-19 in the district.” Shivraj Singh Verma, collector Barwani

“Public bus service to the neighbouring state is expected to remain suspended for another month considering the possible third coronavirus wave. We are stressing on increasing the number of Covid-19 vaccinations. We are continuing with the samples collection of the passengers coming from Maharashtra by trains and with the 7-day quarantine protocol. Besides, the numbers of the beds are being increased in the pediatrics ward. Oxygen plant is also being installed to ensure proper supply in case of emergency. Pravin Singh, collector Burhanpur

We already had 70MT ton oxygen during the second wave and while our requirement was 12 MT so the excess was supplied to other districts. Besides, 6 other oxygen plants are being installed. We have already increased vaccinations and the first dose number is quite high in this area, while we are now focusing on the second doses. There are 1600 oxygen-supported beds and 400 of them are for children. As many as 300 beds are in ICU.” Chhindwara collector Saurav Kumar Suman,

‘Jab Ayega to Dekh Lenge’ approach: “Government does not have any universal approach and a long term planning to handle emergency situation arising out of Covid-19 in MP and specially for the nine districts bordering Maharashtra. There is no collective approach as these districts which have their own specific issues. Even after facing two waves of Covid-19, the government approach towards the infection remains lackluster—‘Jab Ayega to Dekh Lenge’. The government should call special session of Vidhan Sabha to discuss the medical and health issues due to Covid-19. But the government is itself hiding the fatalities due to shortage of oxygen and how can one expect it to come up with a pan to check the third wave,” said Amulya Nidhi, Public Health Expert.

Published on: Saturday,August 14, 2021, 12:12 AM IST