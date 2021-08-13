MAdhya Pradesh: Covid-19 may result in diabetes also, says study

Bhopal: Ex-head of the Department of Medicine Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose (NSCB) Medical College, Jabalpur Dr Manoj Parashar has said an important observation about Covid-19 as studied recently has suggested that the disease may result in diabetes also even in those patients who don’t have any family history of diabetes.

Dr Parasar said in a statement the study done in the USA by Indian origin doctors- Dr Narasa Raju and Dr Rujuta Katkar from Medical hospital in southwestern part of the USA has brought to fore alarming outcome that covid-19 infection may cause diabetics mellitus too.

The research has been published in the American Endocrinology and Metabolism international Journal.

The study states, “Those who did not go to severe stage or fortunate to survive the infection have shown a long list of complications in later months. There is a bi directional relationship between diabetes mellitus and Covid-19. Diabetes is associated with increased risk of severe covid-19 infection. Similarly covid-19 patients show more incidences of complications in pre-existing diabetes. Some patients who do not have diabetes or family history of diabetes before covid-19 infection develop new onset diabetes after covid-19 infections.”

The study says, “In the last more than 18 months whole world was gripped by the fury of covid19 infection. It has affected every aspect of human life worldwide. Even today this infection remains a mystery. Every day we are encountering a new variant, a new clinical presentation and newer complications. Scientists and physicians are still not able to comprehend the full clinical course and after-effects of this infection.”

Published on: Friday,August 13, 2021, 11:51 PM IST