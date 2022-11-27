'The one who killed my daughter should be caught, so that my daughter rests in Peace': Father of an 18-year-old killed from Madhya Pradesh

Representative Image |

An 18-year-old girl, a resident of Aagasod Police station area, Madhya Pradesh had gone missing since November 23, Wednesday from a hotel on Chakratirtha Road Jagannath Puri in Odisha. The complaint of the missing was registered in the Sea beach Police Station of Puri District.

According to the information, the body of the girl was found on November 26 at the beach in front of the Baligauli under the Penthakata Marine police station.

The girl was found lying face down in her undergarments and had several marks of bleeding injuries.

The victim’s father, narrating their plight, claimed that they did not get any help from the Madhya Pradesh police, Orissa Police, and state government. Even Madhya Pradesh police refused to register the complaint, he said.

While talking to Free Press, her father said, “We don’t want anything from the government, but only want justice for my daughter. I want the strictest punishment for those who did this with my daughter so that her soul rests in peace.”

Her brother informed Free Press that the girl had gone out of the hotel for picking up the washed clothes. Since then the girl was missing.

