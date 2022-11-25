Madhya Pradesh: Bhupendra Singh inspects stage for Sagar Gaurav Diwas

Urban administration and development minister Bhupendra Singh |

Sagar (Madhya Pradesh): Urban Development and Housing Minister Bhupendra Singh visited Teenbatti has inspected the stage where Sagar Gaurav Jayanti will be held on November 26. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan will be at the stage for more than two and a half hours. Eminent playback singer Udit Narayan and Padmashri Ramsahay Ji Pandey will present cultural programmes at the stage, official sources said on Friday.

The officials informed Singh that the size of the stage if 6000 square feet and such a huge stage has never been made in the district. The height of the stage is also adequate so that the audience can see each event on the stage. There will be seating arrangements from Teenbatti to police outpost.

Collector Deepak Arya, also Chairman of the Sagar Gaurav Samiti, informed the minister that seating arrangement has been made for one lakh people.

All the houses on both sides will be decked up with flood lights. There will be a series of lighting of a few houses. Bursting firecrackers will be part of the event.

Member of Parliament Rajbahadur Singh, representative of Mayor Sushil Tiwari, collector Deepak Arya, commissioner of Nagar Nigam Chandrashekhar Shukla, chairman of Nigam Parishad Vrindavan Ahirwar, Santosh Rohit, sub-divisional magistrate Sapna Tripathi and others were present during the inspection by the minister.