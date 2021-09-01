Talent Search: Over 40K applicants take physical test so far in Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal: The first phase of the Talent Search campaign launched by the Madhya Pradesh government has reached its peak with over 40,000 players taking physical tests across the state, said the officials from the department of sports on Wednesday.

The director of sports and youth welfare, Pawan Jain, said the intention of the Talent Search was to reach out to the young talents from remote and tribal areas. The departments of sports, tribal welfare and school education ensured that the children from those areas reach the test venue in time and without fail, he said.

“The department had made preparations for the players from far-off areas to reach the district headquarters, where the tests are being held. The transportation costs of the players, who have ensured that they will reach there on their own, will be reimbursed. The tribal welfare and school education departments have made arrangements for their food, water and other required facilities, whether or not they are from remote areas,” said Jain.

“The players who will be shortlisted at the district level physical test, will then be tested for their skills on the divisional level. The physical tests are supposed to be concluded by Friday, before we head up towards the next step of the skill test” he added.

Physical test routine during Talent Search

600m run and walk

50m dash, sit and reach

Flamingo test

Sit-up and push-up

The district sports officer of Bhopal, Josh Chako, said, “Over 550 players have taken their physical tests so far (till the report was filed). At least 850 players are yet to take tests. Although we had received more than 1500 online registrations, the players have not all reached to take the tests. We are trying to bring in every player who has registered. The district authorities are trying to wrap the physical tests by Friday in Bhopal, if possible.”

The joint director of sports, Vinod Pradhan, said, “The physical tests will be finished by September 6 across all the districts. The tests have been finished in 11 districts by Tuesday, 8 more districts by Wednesday and will be finished in 15 more districts by Thursday. After this week, only a couple of districts will remain to hold the physical tests.”

“Players who have opted for sports like shooting or archery will not be selected on the basis of the physical test routine. The first filter would be for the average body buildup, which will be

Chhindwara records 7056 registrations

“The largest number of registrations was done from Chhindwara with 7056 applications. Despite that, the physical tests in the district are about to finish. The superintendent of police in Chhindwara, Vivek Aggrawal, took special interest in the Talent Search. So he divided the police lines grounds into separate fields to take simultaneous tests, speeding up the process. At least 70% applicants have taken their physical tests in Chhindwara so far,” said Pradhan.

Published on: Wednesday, September 01, 2021, 07:53 PM IST