Take Note: Half of the Bhopal will not get water on Tuesday

BHOPAL: Around 50 per cent area of the city will not get piped water on Tuesday morning due to upgradation work of electric motors at Adampur pump house. Supply of piped drinking water is likely to be restored by noon or evening, assured Bhopal Municipal Corporation. Water supply was disrupted on Monday evening.

As per Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC), the motor of 44 MLD (million litre daily) is being interconnected and other upgradation work is underway. The 22 MLD pump house is being upgraded to 44 MLD.

BMC AE AP Puar said, “Upgradation work is underway, and the same will be carried out throughout the night. Water supply will be restored as early as possible.”

Is your area hit by upgradation work? check here

Water supply will be hampered in various zones due to upgradation work. Tilajamalpura and Nariyankheda in Zone-3; entire areas of Manav Sangrahalaya in zone-6; Jahangirabad, Bank colony, Barkhedi, Vashudhara Colony in zone-8; MP Nagar, Shivaji Nagar, Arera Hills, Rajiv Nagar, Arjun Nagar, CI Colony, Bogda Pull, New Subhash Nagar, Afzal Colony, Mominpura in Zone-9; Bal Vihar, Ashoka Garden, Rajendra Nagar, Semra, Chandbad in zone-10; Navin Nagar, D-Ground Housing Board Colony, Janta Quarters, Shahansha Garden in zone-11.

Similarly, Gautam Nagar, Rachna Nagar, Kasturba Nagar,Ashoka Garden, Ashok Vihar, Sector A&B, Abhiruchi Parishar, Padamnabh Nagar, Old Subhash Nagar, Govind Garden, Vikash Nagar, Anna Nagar in zone-12; Bawadiakalan, Misrod, Rohit Nagar, Indus Town, Surendra Palace, Narain Nagar, RRL, BU, Century Apartment, Saket Nagar 9A, 9B, Maheshmati, Arvind Vihar, Bag Mugalia in zone-13; Pipalia Pende Kha, Barkheda Pathani, Azad Nagar, Shakti Vihar, Samanvay Nagar, Awadhpuri, Khajurikalan, New Shiv Nagar, Alkapuri, Saket Nagar 4A,B&C in zone-14.

The other areas where the water supply will be affected include Anand Nagar, Kokta, Transport Nagar, Bijli Nagar, Godiyapura, JP Colony, Ashok Vihar, Manav Vihar, Bal Vihar, Surya Colony, Ratnagiri, Kalibadi, 50-quarters,60-Quarters, 100-Quarters, Sonagiri Sector A,B&C, Satnami Nagar, Rajiv Nagar Sector A, Arjun Nagar, Bharat Nagar, JK Road, Chhattisgarh Labour colony in zone-15; Ayodhya Nagar, Minal Residency, Govindpura, Kolua, Semra, Kailash Nagar in zone-16; Katara Housing colony and entire areas of zone-19.