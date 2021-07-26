Heavy spell of rain gives new lease of life to Kharif crops in Madhya Pradesh

BHOPAL: The spell of heavy rain that the state is witnessing right now is good for Kharif crops. With the monsoon gaining momentum, almost all the districts have registered good rainfall, said agriculture experts.

The spell of rainfall has given a new lease of life to wilting Kharif crops. The state has recorded marginally surplus rainfall so far.

Weak monsoon was affecting sown crops, but the heavy rain the state recorded in the last few days is turning out to be a boon for the farmers. Paddy, maize, pulses and soybean are most popular Kharif crops in MP. Out of the total sown area of 15.3 million hectare, soybean is grown in about 5 million hectare.

Dr G S Kaushal, Ex-Director, department of farmers welfare and agriculture, said, “The current spell of heavy rain, which was much awaited in Madhya Pradesh, has given a new lease of life to Kharif crops. This spell is not harmful from any agriculture point of view. Most of the farmers in MP sowed the crop between June 20 and June 25. However, there were no rains for almost one month . Due to the deficient rainfall, the saplings were wilting and some were on the verge of dying. But this rain has given new life to the crops.

The officials at the meteorological department said that a low pressure area is marked over Northwest Madhya Pradesh and adjoining region and is supported by a cyclonic circulation up to mid tropospheric levels. Over the next 24 hours, this weather system will move to Uttar Pradesh and the heavy rainfall belt will also shift accordingly.