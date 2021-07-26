Heavy spell of rain gives new lease of life to Kharif crops in Madhya Pradesh

BHOPAL: The spell of heavy rain that the state is witnessing right now is good for Kharif crops. With the monsoon gaining momentum, almost all the districts have registered good rainfall, said agriculture experts.
The spell of rainfall has given a new lease of life to wilting Kharif crops. The state has recorded marginally surplus rainfall so far.
Weak monsoon was affecting sown crops, but the heavy rain the state recorded in the last few days is turning out to be a boon for the farmers. Paddy, maize, pulses and soybean are most popular Kharif crops in MP. Out of the total sown area of 15.3 million hectare, soybean is grown in about 5 million hectare.
Dr G S Kaushal, Ex-Director, department of farmers welfare and agriculture, said, “The current spell of heavy rain, which was much awaited in Madhya Pradesh, has given a new lease of life to Kharif crops. This spell is not harmful from any agriculture point of view. Most of the farmers in MP sowed the crop between June 20 and June 25. However, there were no rains for almost one month . Due to the deficient rainfall, the saplings were wilting and some were on the verge of dying. But this rain has given new life to the crops.
The officials at the meteorological department said that a low pressure area is marked over Northwest Madhya Pradesh and adjoining region and is supported by a cyclonic circulation up to mid tropospheric levels. Over the next 24 hours, this weather system will move to Uttar Pradesh and the heavy rainfall belt will also shift accordingly.
Initially, parts of the Gwalior-Datia division of Madhya Pradesh covering Sheopur, Shivpuri, Gwalior, Bhind, Morena, Datia districts and adjoining areas are likely to register heavy rain and thundershowers. Earlier, this 2nd low pressure area of July had formed over the Bay of Bengal and moved across East Madhya Pradesh and nearby areas.
In last 24 hours, Khatiawara, Jora, Mahidpur recorded 26 cm each while Jirapur recorded 22cm rainfall and Pichhore recorded 21cm rainfall. Harda recorded 19 cm rainfall while Alirajpur and Garoth recorded 19 cm rainfall. Nateran, Barod, Bajna, Piploda, Nagda recorded 15cm each while Beora recorded 14 cm rainfall and Ghatia, Suwasra, Shamshabad, Javad, Bamori recorded 13 cm each. Susner, Ratlam, Momanbadiya, Narsingarh recorded 12 cm rainfall. Rajgarh, Dahi, Tal, Sarangpur, Sailana, Meghnagar recorded 10 cm rainfall each.
Heavy rain alert: India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued alerts forecasting heavy to very rainfall in divisions including Gwalior, Rajgarh, Neemuch, Agar, Mandsaur and Tikamgarh. Besides, Bhopal, Hoshangabad, Ujjain, Indore, Sagar, Rewa, Jabalpur, Shahdol divisions are also likely to experience heavy rain.
