T20 series: Bhopal’s cricketer Soumya Tiwari contributes to India’s victory

The Indian women’s U-19 team beat South Africa by 54 runs in their first T20 game of the five-match series in Pretoria on Tuesday

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, December 28, 2022, 10:18 PM IST
Soumya Tiwari |
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): City’s Soumya Tiwari brought victory to Indian team on Tuesday in Pretoria, South Africa. The Indian team is playing a T20 series with the host team in South Africa.

The Indian women’s U-19 team beat South Africa by 54 runs in their first T20 game of the five-match series in Pretoria on Tuesday. Bhopal's Soumya Tiwari, along with Shweta Sherawat, played a significant role in India’s victory as they came to the crease after early dismissal of captain Shefali Verma. During the innings, Tiwari contributed 40 runs on 46 balls with three fours and a six. Shweta Sherawat also scored 40 runs for India.

Soumya Tiwari is also part of Under-19 Women's World Cup team. World Cup matches will begin in South Africa on January 14.

article-image

