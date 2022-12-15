Bhopal: 467 tribal students leave for AP for National EMRS Sports Meet

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A team of 467 tribal students of Eklavya Model Residential School (EMRS), run under the tribal affairs department, left for Andhra Pradesh on Thursday afternoon.

These students will participate in the 3rd National EMRS Sports Meet 2022 to be held from December 17 to 22 at Guntur and Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh.

Principal secretary of the department, Pallavi Jain Govil flagged off the special train from Rani Kamlapati Station. She extended best wishes to the players. Additional commissioner KG Tiwari and divisional deputy commissioner Seema Soni were also present.

Of these, 246 boys and 221 girls of this team will participate in 22 sports competitions including 7 groups and 15 individuals in 12 sports disciplines in Guntur and 10 in Vijayawada.

The tribal students will participate in 22 sports competitions. It included athletics, gymnastics, judo, tennis, shooting, taekwondo, wrestling, football, volleyball, chess, swimming, table tennis, yoga, handball, archery, badminton, boxing, basketball, hockey, kho-kho, kabaddi, weight lifting.

