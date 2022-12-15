Bhopal: National Tribal Youth Exchange Programme to begin today

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): More than 200 youths of naxal-hit districts of five states across the country will take part in 14th National Tribal Youth Exchange Programme in Bhopal. The states included Odisha, Jharkhand, Bihar, Maharashtra and Telangana.

Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan, Madhya in collaboration with the ministry of home affairs which is going to organise the 7-day event at Walmi in the city from Friday.

The aim of the event is to provide an opportunity to the tribal youth of selected states and districts to visit different places of the country to understand the cultural ethos, language and lifestyles of the people, depicting unity in diversity of our national life.

Director of the Kendra, Surendra Shukla said that minister for Rural Development Faggan Singh Kulaste will be the chief guest of the event.

Various events like ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat,’ ‘Sankalp se Siddhi,’ peace in naxalism affected areas, youth for harmony, concept of New India, cultural programme, food festival and youth parliament will be held

A speech competition on 'Terrorism vs Development' and a cultural group dance competition based on the folk culture of all the states will be organised and the winners will be awarded at the closing ceremony.

Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs i.e. BSF, SSB, ITBP, CRPF) and Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan gave priority to the tribal youths who are living in interior and remote areas of naxal-hit districts of the states, Shukla said.