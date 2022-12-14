e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: Open table tennis tournament on Dec 17-18

Bhopal: Open table tennis tournament on Dec 17-18

According to officials, more than 125 participants are expected at tournament

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, December 14, 2022, 10:34 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image |
Follow us on

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal District Table Tennis Association will organise open table tennis tournament at badminton hall of Bab-e-Aali Stadium in Bhopal on December 17 and 18.

The tournament is named Late Rizwan Ahmed Memorial Table Tennis Tournament-2022 and it will include players of different age categories like Under-11, 13, 15, 17, 19. In the tournament, matches will also be conducted under 40-plus and 50-plus age groups, men's doubles (no age limit), and mixed doubles categories.

According to officials, more than 125 participants are expected at tournament. Earlier, more than 140 table tennis enthusiasts had participated.

Any table tennis enthusiast from Bhopal can participate in the open table tennis tournament by giving his or her name to Sabir Ali at TT Nagar Stadium, Imran at Ankur Academy, and Bunty at Bab-e-Aali Stadium before December 15.

Read Also
Bhopal: Government should resolve Century Mills issue, says Medha Patkar
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: State ready to declare Datia, Burhanpur malnutrition-free

Bhopal: State ready to declare Datia, Burhanpur malnutrition-free

Madhya Pradesh: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan suspends CMO, DEO from stage at Khargone

Madhya Pradesh: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan suspends CMO, DEO from stage at Khargone

Bhopal: Break in at automobile showroom, cash and valuables stolen

Bhopal: Break in at automobile showroom, cash and valuables stolen

Bhopal: Married woman raped by hubby’s uncle, arrested

Bhopal: Married woman raped by hubby’s uncle, arrested

Bhopal: Man arrested on charges of raping minor

Bhopal: Man arrested on charges of raping minor