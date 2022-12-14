Bhopal: Open table tennis tournament on Dec 17-18

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal District Table Tennis Association will organise open table tennis tournament at badminton hall of Bab-e-Aali Stadium in Bhopal on December 17 and 18.

The tournament is named Late Rizwan Ahmed Memorial Table Tennis Tournament-2022 and it will include players of different age categories like Under-11, 13, 15, 17, 19. In the tournament, matches will also be conducted under 40-plus and 50-plus age groups, men's doubles (no age limit), and mixed doubles categories.

According to officials, more than 125 participants are expected at tournament. Earlier, more than 140 table tennis enthusiasts had participated.

Any table tennis enthusiast from Bhopal can participate in the open table tennis tournament by giving his or her name to Sabir Ali at TT Nagar Stadium, Imran at Ankur Academy, and Bunty at Bab-e-Aali Stadium before December 15.