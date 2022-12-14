Bhopal: Government should resolve Century Mills issue, says Medha Patkar

Medha Patkar | File Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): State government should come forward to resolve the issue between the labourers and Century Mill management in former’s favour, social activist Medha Patkar told media here on Wednesday.

Patkar added that state government was trying to establish the industry in the state but mills were about to be shut down.

She informed that the mills is situated in Khargone district. The owners want to close the mills and also mounting pressure on the labourers to take voluntary retirement. As many as 874 including 30 staffers are not ready to take VRS and they want to continue their services, but the mill owners are not ready to run the mills.

She alleged that the labour commissioner office was not supporting the laboureres as per the law.

She also alleged that under the industry laws, the owner has to seek permission if he wants to shut down his unit.

“But in this case, the mils’ owners are taking shortcut and trying to sell it at throw away prices,” Patkar said.