Bhopal: Listed criminal, accomplices arrested for performing stunts on Jeep bonnet

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Gandhi Nagar police of Bhopal claimed to have arrested Zubair Maulana, a listed criminal as well as two of his accomplices in the wee hours of Tuesday.

The police stated that the trio has been arrested for performing stunts on the bonnet of a jeep and filming a video of the act to post it on social media platforms.

SHO of Gandhi Nagar police station, Arun Sharma told Free Press that Zubair Maulana, as well as the man standing alongside him on the bonnet of the jeep, Sunny Malik and the person driving the jeep, identified as Umar are among the arrested accused. He went on to say that the trio was arrested on Tuesday morning at 4.

The accused are in police custody and shall be subjected to further legal action, SHO Sharma added.

It is noteworthy that Maulana is a listed criminal who has close to 65 police cases registered against him in Bhopal. Maulana was earlier arrested in 2021 for performing stunts in the middle of the road with a car. Purportedly, Maulana committed the same offence on Friday night and deliberately posted a video of the same on his social media handle to challenge the Bhopal police.

The video went viral on social media in no time, following which the Gandhi Nagar police had also lodged an FIR against Maulana on Monday.