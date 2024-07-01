T-20 World Cup Celebration Turns Fatal As Steel Glass Used To Burn Rocket Pierces Into 5-Year-Old Boy, Kills Him Within Minutes In Jabalpur

MP: T20 World Cup Celebration Turns Fatal As 5-Year-Old Loses Life In Jabalpur | FP Photo

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Celebration of India's victory in T-20 World Cup final turned fatal in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur, where a 5-year-old child died due to firecrackers. The incident came to fore on Monday through CCTV footage installed in the locality.

According to information, the matter pertains to Badhaiya Mohalla area under Gohalpur police station jurisdiction. A few children gathered in the locality to burst crackers, celebrating India's win in T-20 World Cup. The children were setting up a rocket in a steel glass, as the 5-year-old watched them from a bit far away. As soon as the cracker exploded, a piece of the steel glass flew and accidentally pierced the 5-year-old child’s stomach. The boy fell unconscious and was rushed to the hospital.

#WATCH | T-20 Celebration Turns Fatal In Jabalpur: 5-year-old Child Dies After Steel Glass Explodes While Lighting Rocket #MPNews #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/ULUU1JVpIW — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) July 1, 2024

Lost life before reaching hospital

According to Dinesh Kumar, a resident of Badhaiya Mohalla, “Children were bursting the leftover crackers after India’s win when a piece pierced a child’s abdomen. As soon as the child fell down, people rushed him to the Victoria Hospital. Unfortunately, he lost his life on the way.” The deceased child has been identified as Deepak Thakur, a resident of Badhaiya Mohalla.



The entire incident was captured in the CCTV footage installed in the locality and is now under the cognizance of the police. While the community was rejoicing Team India's World Cup win, police are now focused on investigating this heartbreaking occurrence.