Home / Bhopal / Sweltering heat scorches MP, Rajgarh simmers at 45.7 deg/cel

Sweltering heat scorches MP, Rajgarh simmers at 45.7 deg/cel

Yellow alert for heat wave issued for 26 districts of Madhya Pradesh

Staff Reporter | Updated on: Thursday, April 28, 2022, 11:23 PM IST

Bhopal recorded a maximum temperature of 43.3 degree Celsius | FP
Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): State drooped on Thursday as scorching heat roasted parts of the Madhya Pradesh with the mercury crossing 45 degrees Celsius in many districts.

Twenty six districts are likely to experience heatwaves in the next 24 hours weather office said.

Yellow alert for heat wave has been issued for districts including Gwalior, Shivpuri, Guna, Ashok Nagar, Datia, Morena, Sheopur, Bhind, Sagar, Damoh, Panna, Chhatarpur, Tikamgarh, Newari and others districts like Chhindwara, Raisen, Rajgarh, Narmadapuram, Khandwa, Khargone, Dhar, Ratlam, Ujjain, Shajapur, Mandsaur, and Neemuch.

The heat wave conditions will last for at least the next four to five days with not much respite. There may be slight thunderstorm and dust storm activity over North India but that will have no impact on the ongoing heat conditions.

At the temperature front, Bhopal recorded a maximum temperature of 43.3 degree Celsius while it recorded a minimum temperature of 24.2 degree Celsius. Indore recorded a maximum temperature of 42.0 degree Celsius and minimum of 24.3 degree Celsius.

According to the meteorological department, western disturbance is over North Jammu and Kashmir and adjoining parts of Pakistan. A cyclonic circulation is over Bihar and adjoining areas. A trough/wind discontinuity is extending from Vidarbha to South Tamil Nadu across Telangana and interior Karnataka at lower levels. Another fresh Western Disturbance may approach Western Himalayas by May 2nd. Heat wave conditions are possible over parts of Madhya Pradesh.

Day temperature recorded on Thursday  are as follow

  • Cities                            day temp (deg/cel)

  • Rajgarh        45.7

  • Khajuraho     45.6

  • Nowgong     45.6

  • Khargone    45.2

  • Khandwa    45.1

  • Ratlam        45.0

  • Gwalior        45.0

  • Damoh        45.0 

    Satna    44.3

  • Shajapur    43.9

  • Narmadapuram   43.8

  • Dhar      43.7

  • Guna       43.6

  • Rewa      43.6

  • Sidhi      43.6

  • Tikamgarh   43.6

  • Umaria       43.4

  • Sagar    43.4

  • Bhopal       43.3

  • Jabalpur     43.2

  • Narsinghpur     43.0

