Sweltering heat scorches MP, Rajgarh simmers at 45.7 deg/cel

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): State drooped on Thursday as scorching heat roasted parts of the Madhya Pradesh with the mercury crossing 45 degrees Celsius in many districts.

Twenty six districts are likely to experience heatwaves in the next 24 hours weather office said.

Yellow alert for heat wave has been issued for districts including Gwalior, Shivpuri, Guna, Ashok Nagar, Datia, Morena, Sheopur, Bhind, Sagar, Damoh, Panna, Chhatarpur, Tikamgarh, Newari and others districts like Chhindwara, Raisen, Rajgarh, Narmadapuram, Khandwa, Khargone, Dhar, Ratlam, Ujjain, Shajapur, Mandsaur, and Neemuch.

The heat wave conditions will last for at least the next four to five days with not much respite. There may be slight thunderstorm and dust storm activity over North India but that will have no impact on the ongoing heat conditions.

At the temperature front, Bhopal recorded a maximum temperature of 43.3 degree Celsius while it recorded a minimum temperature of 24.2 degree Celsius. Indore recorded a maximum temperature of 42.0 degree Celsius and minimum of 24.3 degree Celsius.

According to the meteorological department, western disturbance is over North Jammu and Kashmir and adjoining parts of Pakistan. A cyclonic circulation is over Bihar and adjoining areas. A trough/wind discontinuity is extending from Vidarbha to South Tamil Nadu across Telangana and interior Karnataka at lower levels. Another fresh Western Disturbance may approach Western Himalayas by May 2nd. Heat wave conditions are possible over parts of Madhya Pradesh.

Day temperature recorded on Thursday are as follow

Cities day temp (deg/cel)

Rajgarh 45.7

Khajuraho 45.6

Nowgong 45.6

Khargone 45.2

Khandwa 45.1

Ratlam 45.0

Gwalior 45.0

Damoh 45.0 Satna 44.3

Shajapur 43.9

Narmadapuram 43.8

Dhar 43.7

Guna 43.6

Rewa 43.6

Sidhi 43.6

Tikamgarh 43.6

Umaria 43.4

Sagar 43.4

Bhopal 43.3

Jabalpur 43.2

Narsinghpur 43.0

Published on: Thursday, April 28, 2022, 11:23 PM IST