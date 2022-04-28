Bhopal: ‘Everyone knows how PhD is done’, says higher edu minister pointing at plagiarism

Bhopal(Madhya pradesh): Pointing fingers at alleged plagiarism for PhD thesis, the minister for higher education Dr Mohan Yadav said, “Everyone knows how PhD is done?” His comment has sparked a controversy among research scholars.

Minister further said, “Copy it from somewhere and submit it to someone else. Politicians are accused of copying and doing PhD. Many vice chancellors have also faced these allegations,” said the minister addressing PhD Colloquium in which Chancellor and Governor Mangubhai Patel was also present.

A two-day PhD Colloquium is being organised by Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Good Governance and Policy Analysis in association with Indian Council of Social Science Research, New Delhi at RCVP Noronha Academy of Administration. Around 250 PhD scholars and more than 30 educational institutions are participating in the event.

The Governor said that it was essential to give emphasis on intellectual thinking for the development of the deprived sections. “Due to problems in any part of the body, a person becomes unwell. Similarly, in an inclusive society, it is necessary for all its members, communities and classes to grow and strengthen,” said Patel. He said that the theme of PhD Colloquium is the path to prosperity and development of the country, society. The significance of the intellectual thinking of PhD research seminar lies in useful research for the country and society.

Governor said that the more knowledge and intelligence are used in the development of the nation and society, the faster the development of the country and society will be. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India is fast moving towards becoming a Vishwa Guru (world leader), he added.

ALSO READ Bhopal: IRS officer wife accuses bureaucrat of dowry harassment

Published on: Thursday, April 28, 2022, 11:18 PM IST