Bhopal: IRS officer wife accuses bureaucrat of dowry harassment

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Local Mahila police station staff has registered a case against a 38-year-old Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer after his wife, also a government officer, lodged a complaint, accusing him and his family members of harassing her for dowry, an official said on Wednesday.

Mohit Bundas, a 2011 batch officer, is currently posted as the deputy secretary of forest department, while his wife, the complainant, is an Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer, police said.

Additional commissioner of police Sachin Atulkar told media that after a complaint was lodged by his wife, a case was registered against Mohit Bundas, his mother and sister on Tuesday night for dowry harassment and assault.

The officer was booked under Sections 498A (husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of IPC, he said.

Sources said couple got married in 2012 and have a son. As per certain reports, his wife has problems with her mother-in-law and sister-in-law. She has been living in another house for past two months because of family dispute.

Published on: Wednesday, April 27, 2022, 11:48 PM IST