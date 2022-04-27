Bhopal: Class 10th, 12th exam results on April 29 at 1 pm

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Minister for School Education Inder Singh Parmar will declare the class 10th and 12th examination results on April 29 at 1 PM. Over 10.50 lakh students appeared in class 10 board exams while around 9.50 lakh students took exams for class 12.

The examination results of High School, Higher Secondary Higher Secondary (Vocational), Diploma in Pre-School Education (DPSE), Physical Education Training Correspondence Main Examination 2022, conducted by the Board of Secondary Education, will be declared.

Exam Result will be available on www.mpresults.nic.in, mpbse.mponline.gov.in, www.mpbse.nic.in , www.examresults.net and www.examresults.net/mp.

You can download MPBSE or MP Mobile App on Google Store to know the result on Mobile App. After selecting Know Your Result, candidates will be able to know the result by entering their roll number and application number.

