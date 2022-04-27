Bhopal: Man held for stalking 17-year-old girl in city

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A man arrested for stalking a 17-year-old girl in Ratibad locality of the city, police said on Wednesday.

Ratibad police station in charge Sudesh Tiwari told Free Press that the minor girl lodged a complaint against the accused on Tuesday following which the police took action into the matter.

The girl, a student of class 11th, told police that the accused, Surendra Solanki, was stalking her since November 2020. Every time she ignored his mischief but he had also somehow managed to get her mobile and started calling her.

Several times he had stopped the victim midway to her home and sometimes to the way of her school, but the girl never told the ordeal to her family.

On Tuesday evening, the accused entered inside the house of the victim. He gave a threat that she should respond to his phone calls and become his friend. If she should not do so then she should be ready to face dare consequences.

Following the incident, the family members along with the girl reached the police station and filed the complaint.

The police registered a case under section 354,452 of IPC and 11(4)/12 of POCSO act and arrested the accused. The accused will be presented before the court on Wednesday, Tiwari added.

