Swachh Survekshan: Bhopal Municipal Corporation sets eye on seven-star ranking in GFC

representational pic |

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) is yearning to get the seven-star ranking under Garbage Free City (GFC) protocol which is part of Swachh Survekshan. The civic body has already completed all document related work and submitted the same to claim the seven-star ranking in the cleanliness survey which is likely to commence soon.

“We have submitted the documents for seven-star ranking in GFC and are very positive in this regard. Due to any reason, even if we don’t get the seven-star ranking then also, the city will retain our previous five-star ranking,” Additional Commissioner, General Administration of BMC, MP Singh told Free Press.

The BMC administration is not leaving anything to change ensuring that all arrangements remain in order when the cleanliness survey team arrives in Bhopal for physical verification.

BMC is hopeful of securing good marks in many parameters. The civic body officials claim that the door to door garbage collection is almost cent percent in the city, while lifting of garbage from public places is also carried out every day.

When contacted, Bhopal Municipal Corporation Commissioner KVS Chaudhary told Free Press, “ We have already completed the required work at Adampur landfill site. Besides, the city is a water plus city. The shortcomings have been identified and then rectified. We have performed well on all parameters and so are hopeful of getting the seven-star ranking in the next cleanliness survey.”

Sources in BMC said that as there is still some time for the cleanliness survey and so steps are being taken to fill up holes.

Senior officers of BMC are regularly holding meetings and inspecting various parts of the city to check that things remain in order. Special emphasis is being paid on lifting garbage on a regular basis and to keep public places free from the litter.