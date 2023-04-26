Now, no speed breaker without permission of road safety committee in Bhopal

representational pic |

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Now, no agency will be able to construct speed breakers without the necessary permission in the city. Even if there is any pressing need to construct a speed breaker, permission for the same will have to be taken by the road safety committee.

The decision to this effect was taken during the committee meeting chaired by collector Asheesh Singh on Wednesday. The officials held discussion on black spots, left turn, encroachment, poor road, rotaries, multi level parking etc in the city. The decision was taken to identify rotaries creating problems in the traffic flow and also to develop left turns at around 20 places.

It was decided to keep a close watch on stoppage timings of city buses at bus stops. More than 300 city buses are plying on roads in the state capital. The officials also stressed on the need to ensure traffic jams in the city.

Next Wednesday, the collector, and officials of PWD, RTO, Municipal Corporation, Police and Electricity company officials will hit the roads to check the city’s traffic related issues. They will remain on the roads inspecting the traffic movement for over four hours. Thereafter, necessary action will be taken to streamline the traffic flow and other issues related to road safety. Notably, encroachment and the rotaries in middle of narrow roads are hampering smooth traffic flow and leading to accidents in the city