Suspicious envelopes to Pragya Thakur: MP ATS arrests 35-yr doctor from Nanded

BHOPAL: The anti terrorism squad (ATS) Bhopal has arrested a 35-year-old doctor from Nanded district of Maharashtra for allegedly sending suspicious envelopes to controversial BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur, police said on Saturday. He was identified as Dr. Syed Abdul Rehman Khan of Itwara area in Nanded.

Inspector Pradeep Kakade of Itwara police station in Nanded said that during its probe, the MP ATS found that Dr Sayyed Abdul Rehman Khan (35), who runs a clinic in Dhanegaon (in Nanded district), had sent these suspicious envelopes to Thakur. The Nanded police said that in the past too the doctor had written such threatening letters. He had even written letters to the Intelligence Bureau (IB) and Research Analysis Wing (RAW), said the cops.

"The MP ATS detained Khan on Thursday evening from Dhanegaon. He had been on the police's radar for the last three months, as he had previously written letters to some government officials, claiming that his mother and brother had terror links and they should be arrested," Kakade said.

He said that the accused wanted to frame his brother on false charges as he had served imprisonment for attempt to murder on a complaint filed by his Pune-based brother, who is also a doctor. "The police tried keeping a tab on him using his mobile phone location. However, he would leave his phone at home and travel to Aurangabad, Nagpur and other cities to post these letters," Kakade added. He never carried mobile phones to avoid getting caught, Kakade said.

Based on Pragya Singh Thakur's complaint, Kamla Nagar police in Bhopal had registered a case against an unidentified person on charges of criminal intimidation and voluntarily causing grievous hurt.

MP Pragya Thakur had lodged a complaint with the Kamla Nagar police on Monday alleging that she had received some envelopes containing poisonous chemicals in them at her office in Riviera township. Police had seized 3 to 4 envelopes from the BJP MP's office, some of which had letters written in Urdu. In the letter, the writer had threatened the MP and a few other BJP leaders.

Police said the letters were written with some suspicious chemical and forensic report is awaited in the case.